ANYCUBIC Kobra Neo 3D printer auto levels at new low of $189 or $199 with 1KG filament

ANYCUBIC’s official Amazon storefront is offering its latest Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer with 1KG of Silk Silver PLA for $199.99 shipped. Available as a standalone unit without the extra filament for $189 direct from ANYCUBIC. Down from $249 normal rate without the extra filament, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at up to $39 below our last mention from December. As one of ANYCUBIC’s latest 3D printers, the Kobra Neo arrives 90% pre-assembled and should set up “within 10 minutes.” When it comes time to print, the LeviQ 25-point auto-leveling system only takes five minutes to level the bed so you have a perfect print every time. For the printing platform, the magnetic PEI spring steel sheet is removable to easily pop finished projects off and is among my favorite build platforms personally. Plus, the bed size measures 220x220x250 which is a fairly typical size for open-frame printers. Keep reading for more.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to bolster your 3D printing setup. Just $25 on Amazon scores you 1KG of HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament in black, which is great for multiple different types of projects. It’s directly compatible with the 3D printer featured above, making it a great addition to your new setup.

Do you want higher-resolution prints for model-making? Well, ANYCUBIC’s latest Photon Mono X2 resin 3D printer is on sale for the first time at $160 off. Down to $340, this is a great way to get started with 3D printing, which is perfect for higher-quality models thanks to the way resin cures layer by layer.

ANYCUBIC Kobra Neo FDM 3D Printer features:

The 5-modular design makes it possible to set up the printer within 10 minutes, which makes KOBRA Neo a good choice for a beginner-friendly FDM 3D printer. Anycubic KOBRA Neo prints at a typical speed of 60mm/s and reaches 100mm/s at its highest, which is possible to speed up 3D printing times without losing quality. Compared to the previous generation Anycubic Mega S, The Anycubic KOBRA Neo has a 34.4% increase in printing volume to 12.1 liters.

