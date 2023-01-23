ESR’s 3-in-1 MagSafe stand charges and organizes your Apple kit for $56 (Reg. $70+)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger for $55.99 shipped. Regularly $80 directly from ESR and usually closer to $70 at Amazon, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also matching our previous mention from late December, as well as the Black Friday deal before that, and makes for a notable lower-cost solution by comparison to some of the bigger third-party accessory makers. As the same suggests, this stand provides a home to charge your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 alongside a 5W AirPods pad (or other Qi-enabled earbuds), and a docking station for Apple Watch (you need to supply your own charging puck here). The main smartphone pad delivers 7.5W of power alongside support for portrait and landscape orientations, an adjustable hinge for the ideal viewing angle, and more. A dark mode that turns the status LED off is a notable feature for folks looking for a nightstand companion as well. More details below.

While it doesn’t also include a charging pad for your Apple wearable, you might want to at least take a quick look at the Anker PowerWave 2-in-1 Magnetic Stand Lite. This one sells for even less at $40 shipped and delivers a similar magnetic floating home for your MagSafe-equipped iPhone as well as an AirPods charging pad on the base. You’ll also have the choice of an all-white model or a stealthy black variant taking this route.

Alongside Spigen’s new MagSafe charger we just reviewed and Anker’s latest magnetic power banks before that, Journey just debuted its latest 3-in-1 MagSafe stand. Now available at 20% off for the launch phase, you can get a closer look at this one as well as its novel modular USB-C Apple Watch charger in our launch coverage right here. Be sure to swing by our smartphone accessories hub for more.

ESR HaloLock 3-in-1 Wireless MagSafe Charger features:

CryoBoost Fast Charging: phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum

The Fastest Magnetic Charging: charges your phone faster while watching videos than any other MagSafe charger; power adapter with 1.5 m (5 ft) cable included

3-in-1 Magnetic Charging: charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch all in one place; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series, AirPods Pro/3/2, and Apple Watch USB-A and USB-C charging cable, not included

