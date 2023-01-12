Journey intros new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with removable USB-C Apple Watch charger at 20% off

Journey has now announced the latest addition to its MagSafe charging stand lineup with the new Rapid TRIO 3-in-1. While it certainly isn’t the first 3-way charging station we have featured, nor is it the first model from Journey, but the new Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 does have some interesting and unique tricks up its sleeve. Ready to deliver up to 15W of power to compatible devices and now seeing the solid 20% price drop during the launch phase we have come to know and love from the brand, be sure to head below for a closer look and the discount code.

New Journey Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand

Last we checked in with Journey, outside of its Black Friday sale that is, was with its unique MagSafe charging desk mat. The ALTI launched in October of last year just before we went hands-on – it is currently resting underneath my keyboard right now – to deliver an interesting take on the old desk mat format. This sentiment carries over to the new MagSafe charging stand as well – a familiar product category with some interesting additions.

At its most basic, the Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station delivers your usual MagSafe iPhone charging pad and stand alongside a place to juice up your Apple Watch and a handy wireless pad for your AirPods (or a second phone and things of that nature). Alongside a weighted base for one handed adjustments, it features USB-C connectivity to an outlet as well as the ability to deliver 7.5W of power to iPhone 12, 13, and 14 and up to 15W to Android handsets – the Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 ships with a magnetic ring to effectively add MagSafe functionality to Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, and other Android phones as well.

Removable USB-C Apple Watch charger

But the real standout and unique feature at play here is the removable Apple Watch charging pad. Connecting to the backside of the stand via USB-C, the modular Apple Watch charging unit can be removed and connected to other USB-C ports on other devices and power solutions like an iPAd and much more:

Apple Watch wearers who use the TRIO have the option to slip the detachable charger into a bag or pocket for additional portability. This is a big plus any time they want to wirelessly power their watch away from the office or home.

That’s certainly not something you see everyday and a first for the brand’s MagSafe charging stands.

From there, you’ll also find a small charging pad for AirPods as well as an angle-adjustable hinge on the main MagSafe smartphone charging pad:

Mobile phone users who want to use the Rapid TRIO as a phone stand – while their phone charges – can do so in an ergonomically-friendly way. They can adjust their screen angle for the perfect view while they check notifications, scroll emails, or watch YouTube or Netflix.

Here’s a quick look at the feature list:

Simultaneously charges iPhone, AirPods/Pro, Apple Watch

Compatible for MagSafe and Qi wireless charging

Landscape or portrait phone screen view

Vertical build consumes less desk space

Swivel your phone screen angle up to 55 degrees

Securely grips your phone with extra strong magnets

Weighted base suits single-hand operation

Especailly design for iPhone 12/13/14 series

1 Year Warranty-backed

The new Journey Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is available now directly from the Journey site in both a black or white colorway. Regularly $139.99, you can use code TAKE20 at checkout to knock your total down to $111.99 shipped.

