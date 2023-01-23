Eve Outdoor Cam kickstarts your smart home security with HomeKit Secure Video at $200

Amazon is now offering the Eve Outdoor Cam with HomeKit for $199.96 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $250, you’re looking at $50 in savings alongside a match of the second-best price yet. We did see it drop lower as part of a very limited sale towards the end of the year. Having launched last summer, the new Eve Outdoor Cam brings HomeKit Secure Video to your Siri setup with a weather-resistant design that can be mounted just about anywhere. It features a 1080p sensor on top of its motion alerts and two-way audio, also arrives with a 157-degree field of view. Rounding out the security features, there’s a built-in dimmable floodlight for adding some extra protection to your home. Get the full scoop on what to expect in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature. Then head below for more.

The indoor Eve Cam on the other hand will provide HomeKit Secure Video support for less, albiet without the outdoor-ready design. This one sells for $150 at Amazon, and we’ve previously walked away impressed by the feature set. On top of the same 1080p recording capabilities and compatibility with Siri, it has one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market for a smart home camera. It’s down from the usual $150 price tag and you can learn more in our recent HomeKit Weekly feature.

Starting off the week, all of the other best discounts are now live in our smart home guide. Ranging from some of our favorite offerings from Philips Hue to more budget-focused brands like Govee and meross, there are quite an assortment of different offerings for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Eve Outdoor Cam features:

Keep a close eye on your home around the clock, and receive rich notifications on your iPhone when something is up. Eve Outdoor Cam is designed exclusively for Apple HomeKit Secure Video, built from the ground up to keep your data secure; end-to-end encryption of live and recorded video. 10-day recording history – capture any motion or distinguish between people, pets, vehicles, or packages.

