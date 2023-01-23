Gerber’s lightweight Evo Jr. folding pocket knife nears 12-month low at $20.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Gerber Evo Jr. Folding Pocket Knife for $20.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $26, today’s deal marks the third-best price that we’ve seen in the last year. In fact, it’s the lowest we’ve tracked since September, coming within $0.24 of that mention. As one of the lightest Gerber knives, the Evo features multiple openings in the anodized aluminum handle. The blade is comprised of 7Cr17MoV steel with a titanium nitrade coating and features a serrated edge. Plus, there’s a liner lock with integrated finger guard for additional safety. Plus, Gerber includes a lifetime warranty should anything go wrong with the knife while you own it. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a pocket knife? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy. So, if you already have a pocket knife, then it might be time to pick up a flashlight to further bolster your EDC.

Speaking of flashlights, we just went hands-on with the latest OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max that delivers a maximum brightness of 2,500 lumens. That’s quite a bit more power than the Rayovac for $5 above, though it’s also more expensive. However, it’s the perfect pair with your new pocket knife as both are crucial to any EDC I think.

Gerber Evo Jr Pocket Knife features:

Built with the same lightweight anodized aluminum handle, the Junior is a scaled down version of the EVO that weighs in at less than two ounces. The 7Cr17MoV blade is constructed of stainless steel and is coated with titanium nitride for added corrosion resistance. There’s a thumb stud for easy one-handed opening, and a liner lock and finger guard for additional safety. It’s a pocket-sized take on a traditional straight spine knife. One of the lightest knives that Gerber makes, the EVO has multiple openings in the anodized aluminum handle

The serrated edge blade is made of 7Cr17MoV steel with titanium nitrade-coating to aid in corrosion resistance

The thumbstud and finger flipper allow for true one-handed opening and engagement

A liner lock and integrated finger guard add additional safety

Backed by Gerber’s lifetime warranty

