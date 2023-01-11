Tested: OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max flashlight delivers impressive runtime and brightness

OLIGHT, a popular EDC pocket flashlight manufacturer, today is announcing its latest addition to the lineup with the Baton 3 Pro Max. This portable flashlight features a large built-in rechargeable battery, comes with a magnetic charger, and dishes out up to 2,500 lumens of brightness. Should you pick one up? We’ve spent the past week or so with the OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max to help you make that decision.

OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max hands-on look

Announced today, the OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max is one of the most powerful yet compact EDC flashlights that OLIGHT has released recently. While the company does have lights that well outperform the Baton 3 Pro max, this model sits within the Baton 3 lineup, which is geared for portability over all else. And, well, the Baton 3 Pro Max delivers.

With an included 5,000mAh 21700 rechargeable battery, the Baton 3 Pro Max sports up to 60 days of usage when used at the lowest power, though running it at the brightest setting will make it die much faster. However, the included MCC3 USB magnetic charging cable can fully charge the Baton 3 Pro Max in just 3.5 hours, meaning that even when fully dead, it won’t take long before it’s ready to go again. There’s a brand-new upgraded proximity sensor to help protect the light from coming on when it shouldn’t, and there’s also a bundled L bracket to keep the light always at the ready. On top of all that, this is OLIGHT’s first magnesium alloy flashlight, so long as you go with the desert tan model.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

5000mAh battery to deliver up to 2,500 lumens max output

Max runtime of up to 60 days

Hidden proximity sensor

Easy-to-use battery indicator

9to5Toys’ Take

Now it’s time to get down to the nitty-gritty of the OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max. Really, this is a pretty solid flashlight all around. It’s large, bright, and has a massive battery. But, a few of those things could be seen as drawbacks by some and benefits by others. Let me explain.

The Baton 3 Pro Max is pretty large. In fact, it’s about twice the size of the S2R Baton II that I carry daily personally. But, comparing the two, it’s easy to see why. The S2R Baton II only outputs up to 1,150 lumens and can last up to 60 days on a single charge, thanks to not getting quite as bright. However, as we’ve already established, the Baton 3 Pro Max outputs up to 2,500 lumens with the same overall runtime, so it’s easy to see why it’s larger.

Even with the larger build of the Baton 3 Pro Max, it’s still easy to hold in the hand and is better for using higher brightness settings for longer since your hand is further away from the actual light output. There’s the same reversible clip that I’ve personally come to know and love with OLIGHT flashlights, and when it’s time to recharge, the magnetic cable is simple and easy to use.

While I’ll still keep the S2R Baton II in my EDC as what I leave the house with, the Baton 3 Pro Max is now my house flashlight as it’s perfect for tasks like taking out the trash, working in the attic or under the car, and keeping by the bedside in case something goes bump in the night. Also, the Baton 3 Pro Max is my travel light. While I’d love to keep it in my pocket every day, it’s more suited, I think, for keeping in the car, your backpack, purse, or other places that are not necessarily a pocket. However, it’s still small enough that it can go in a pocket, and I have carried it with me to places where I knew I was going to need the extra brightness that it offers.

Another thing that I do love about the Baton 3 Pro Max is the brightness. We’ve mentioned it a few times already, but 2,500 is just so bright that it’s hard to put it into words. Sure, it’ll only run for a minute at that 2,500-lumen level before dropping to 800 lumens. But 800 lumens is still intensely bright, and I’ve found that I typically use it on the 120-lumen mode, only boosting to 800 when needed, and very rarely actually using the 2,500-lumen mode.

In the end, the Baton 3 Pro Max is on the larger size of EDC flashlights but is still very carryable. It has a long runtime at 60 days maximum, though at a typical brightness of 120 lumens, you’ll be able to go for around 23 hours. But still, essentially a full day’s worth of runtime on one charge at 120 lumens is not bad at all. So, if you’re in the market for a new flashlight, now’s a great chance to buy. Oh, and the OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max is on sale for its launch, coming in at $62.99 with a free i3E EOS flashlight included with the purchase. This is 30% off its typical $89.99 list price and makes the next few days the best time to pick one up.

