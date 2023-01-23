Samsung’s 2022 karaoke party Sound Tower speaker hits Amazon low at $350 (Reg. $700)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung MX-ST50B Sound Tower for $349.95 shipped. Regularly $700 and currently on sale for $450 directly from Samsung, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. After slowly dropping down from $700 to $550 and then to $498 at Amazon since release last summer, today’s deal is now delivering a new all-time low there. There are portable Bluetooth speakers and then there’s party-ready karaoke models like the Sound Tower lineup. Featuring bi-directional sound with 240 watts of sound power, the internal battery delivers up to 18 hours of wireless playback alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity for up to two smart device audio sources at a time. Alongside the IPX5 rating to protect it against water and dust, it also sports party lighting and karaoke action with various LED effects and a microphone input to bring your 2023 gatherings to the next level. Head below for more details.

If you’re looking for a party speaker at a lower price point, the MX-ST40B Sound Tower starts at $220 shipped right now. But you want to also take a look at the Philips X5206 Bluetooth Party Speaker for $212 with even longer wireless battery power. While neither of these models can push out the kind of power our lead deal can, they will save you over $100 and hit much harder than your average Bluetooth speaker.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of Marshall’s new III series vinyl-covered speakers. But if you’re looking to upgrade your at-home desktop audio, something like Mackie’s 5-inch CR-X content creator speakers are a great option. To my ears they sound even better than the price suggests and you can land a set at well under the $210 list right now. Hit up our recent coverage to score a pair at under $139 shipped.

Samsung MX-ST50B Sound Tower features:

Uniquely designed bi-directional speakers kick up the sound with 240 watts of high power…Enjoy up to 18 hours of unplugged entertainment with our built-in battery…Rain or shine, enjoy year-round outdoor entertainment with this soundbar that is IPX5 rated for weather-resistant durability against water and dust…Set the mood with festive LED lighting effects; Enjoy party, ambient, and dance modes

