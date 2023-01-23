SimpliSafe 17-pc. home security kit with indoor/outdoor cams, more now $300, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the SimpliSafe 17-piece Home Security System for $299.99 shipped. Down from $500 at Best Buy, you’d pay $320 right now at Amazon for a 12-piece kit that doesn’t include nearly as many components as today’s lead deal. Today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for the 17-piece kit at Best Buy. Designed to secure your entire home, this kit gives you everything needed to get up and going. There’s both an indoor and outdoor camera, which you can learn more about in our hands-on review to see how well it’ll keep an eye on your home. Then, there’s both the base station and remote keypad as well as keychain buttons to arm or disarm the alarm. Plus, there’s eight window/door sensors, two motion sensors, a glass break sensor, and even a panic button included in the package. Keep reading for more.

Leverage your savings to pick up an additional four window/door sensors at Amazon. You can grab the multi-pack for $50 at Amazon, which allows you to secure an additional four doors or windows around the house. This can add to the peace of mind knowing that your entire home will be secured whenever you head out of town.

Don’t forget to check out the Eve Outdoor Cam that’s on sale right now for $200. It’s designed to work with HomeKit Secure Video, making it a great addition to any Apple setup. The Eve Outdoor Cam is a great way to kickstart your smart home security and normally retails for $250, making now a great time to invest in keeping your house safe.

SimpliSafe 17-piece Home Security System features:

It’s easy to transform your home into a safe haven with SimpliSafe’s award-winning security system. Everything is simple to set up, effortless to use, and designed to do one thing only: keep your home and family safe. Indoor and outdoor security cameras let you see everything happening in full HD. So you can spot trouble and capture the evidence. If someone tries to break in, advanced sensors will sound the alarm. And it’s powered with optional 24/7 professional monitoring. Agents keep watch even when you can’t, ready to instantly alert emergency responders – and they stay on the line with you until they arrive. So no matter where you are or what you’re doing, your home is protected 24/7. There’s no safe like SimpliSafe.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!