Today’s Android game and app deals: The Wild Case, ProCam X, PDF Tools, and more

Tuesday afternoon’s best Android game and app deals are now ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to dive into the price drop we spotted this morning on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Tab A8 tablets that are now starting from $149 shipped. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like ProCam X, Lecture Notes, The Wild Case, Earthlings Beware!, KNIGHTS, PDF Tools: Scanner & Editor, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Prepare for a journey to a remote village deep in the forest, where strange creatures with glowing eyes terrorize the inhabitants. As the hero, you will investigate eerie phenomena and be drawn deeper into the village. The story begins before you even arrive at your destination…In this story-focused adventure, players meet a cast of colorful characters, experience mysterious encounters, and solve puzzles to progress through the game.

