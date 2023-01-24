Save up to $1,000 on Bowflex’s connected VeloCore Fitness Bike with touchscreen at $800

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex Indoor Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Fitness Bike for $799.99 shipped. Regularly $1,800 at Best Buy where it is now matched, you’re looking at up to $1,000 in savings. However, it more typically sells for $1,499 at Amazon as of late and is now matching the all-time low there. If you’re looking to bring home a high-tech ride-on fitness experience for 2023, today’s deal is worth a closer look. This model features a 16-inch console with an HD touchscreen for a connected riding experience that works alongside an included 1-year JRNY membership, as well as Peloton and Zwift (via your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV). From there, you’ll find 100 levels of magnetic resistance, an adjustable seat, 4-way handlebars, and dual link pedals with both toe cages and Shimano SPD clips as well as a pair of included dumbbells. It even has a leaning mode that will have the entire unit tilt to the side to power you through turns and the like. Head below for more details.

If a more basic solution will do the trick for you, something like this Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike will save you a ton. Now selling for under $294 at Amazon, it might not provide a connected experience, but you can still setup in front of an iPad or smart TV to create your own and save hundreds in the process.

Another great way to motivate you through your 2023 workouts is with a connected Apple Watch wearable. Now seeing solid price drops as part of today’s refurbished Woot event alongside a series of iPhone offers, you can land one starting from just $260 Prime shipped and all of the details you need are waiting right here. You’ll also want to swing by our fitness tracker hub for even more.

Bowflex Indoor Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Fitness Bike features:

Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line

The JRNY experience provides a personalized fitness experience that analyses your fitness level, guides you through leaning and adaptive stationary workouts, and lets you choose your trainer-led videos, immersive environments that match your cycling speed and more (JRNY Membership required)

Use with popular third party cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV, and, with a JRNY account, during your workouts transmit bike metrics, such as cadence and power, to compatible cycling apps via Bluetooth connectivity (Cycling app subscriptions not included.)

