Woot’s latest Apple refurb sale has iPhone 13 from $580 and Apple Watch Series 7 at $260

Woot today has launched its latest certified refurbished Apple sale, marking down a series of iPhones and Apple Watch styles in the process. As per the usual, Woot offers free shipping for Prime members while charging a $6 flat fee otherwise. Amongst everything you’ll find on this landing page, our top pick this time around has Apple’s unlocked iPhone 13 starting at $579.99 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. That’s down from the original $799 going rate you’d have originally paid, with today’s offer clocking in at $219 off. This comes within $10 of the all-time low and is still one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale.

The now previous-generation iPhone 13 arrives as an even better value thanks to the discount today, and comes powered by the A15 Bionic chip. Alongside notably improved battery life compared to predecessors, there’s also that same squared-off design as last time around to pair with the Super Retina XDR display with a smaller notch. There’s also an upgraded camera experience with its more recent Cinematic mode and improved sensors, too. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to also score yourself a new wearable to help make all of those New Year’s fitness goals happen, Woot today is also discounting a series of Apple Watch models. As part of the sale you’ll find an assortment of different previous-generation models, though our favorite has Apple Watch Series 7 starting from $259.99. That matches our previous mention on the 41mm GPS model, and is down from the usual $399 going rate in several styles. The larger 45mm offering is now at $269.99, also on sale and down from the original $429 going rate and also matching the all-time low.

While it’s not the all-new version, Apple Watch Series 7 still packs quite a punch for your fitness kit for far less than either of Apple’s latest. There’s a similar build centered around the brightest screen Apple makes, as well as all-day battery life backed by a fast charging mode for overnight wear. And while there’s no onboard temperature sensor like Series 8, you’ll still find onboard heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on blood oxygen levels, and even take ECGs. All with watchOS 9 at the center of the experience and the same 90-day warranty as above.

iPhone 13 features:

6.1″ Super Retina XDR display. 5G Superfast downloads, high-quality streaming

Cinematic mode in 1080p at 30 fps. Dolby Vision HDR video recording up to 4K at 60 fps. 2X Optical zoom range

A15 Bionic chip. New 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores. New 4-core GPU. New 16-core Neural Engine

Up to 19 hours video playback. Face ID. Ceramic Shield front. Aerospace-grade aluminum

