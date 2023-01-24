Carter’s refreshes your little ones’ wardrobe with up to 50% off new spring essentials

50% off from $6
a person wearing a costume

Carter’s is offering up to 50% off new spring styles with hundreds of arrivals. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Baby Heart Jumpsuit that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day and it’s priced at $14. To compare, this jumpsuit is regularly priced at $22. This style is made with 100 percent cotton for a soft feel and it washes nicely as well. I love the fun shoulder detailing and it’s available in sizing from newborn to 24 months. Be sure to find even more great deals below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales from top brands today.

Our top picks from Carters include:

