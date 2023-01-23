L.L. Bean offers new markdowns up to 50% off: Vests, jackets, pullovers, more from $10

L.L.Bean offers new markdowns up to 50% off including vests for spring, jackets, pullovers, pants, shoes, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Mountain Fleece Vest that’s currently marked down to $55. For comparison, this vest was originally priced at $70. This style is a perfect mid-weight vest for transitioning weather and great for activities due to its stretch material. It’s also highly convenient with three pockets for easy storage of essentials. Rated 4.5/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Find the rest of our top picks below and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

