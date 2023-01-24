Govee’s regularly $70 Dual RGBIC LED TV Light Bars falls 22% to new all-time low of $54.50

Amazon is now offering the Govee Dual RGBIC LED TV Light Bars for $54.49 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this lighting kit. Here you’ll receive two light bars featuring Govee’s RGBIC technology which can be positioned in an upright or laid-down orientation. This is paired with Wi-Fi connectivity allowing for Alexa and Assistant integration for hands-free controls with the Govee Home app allowing for complete control. This includes timers, schedules, and music synchronization for dynamic lighting effects. While you can place these lights anywhere, they can easily illuminate the wall behind a TV between 45- and 70-inches in size. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your entertainment center with strips rather than the bars above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured bars above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. While the bars above will provide passive backlighting, you may instead want something more dynamic. In that case, be sure to check out the Govee DreamView T1 Pro LED Lightstrip and Bar TV Kit for $100, the second-best price to date. The DreamView T1 Pro kit comes with a camera system that monitors the colors on your TV that directly changes the RGBIC light colors to increase your immersion while watching content. You’ll have a spool of strip lighting that can be attached to the back of TVs between the 55- and 65-inch range, with the two light bars having small stands.

Govee RGBIC LED TV Light Bar features:

Created For Your TV: Bring your entertainment, movies, sports, and gaming to life with the Govee RGBIC TV Light Bars. Use with the Govee Home App to control your light bars remotely or brighten your walls with preset scene modes and music modes.

Smart Voice Control: Use your voice assistant devices to turn your lights on and off, change scene modes, and more with Smart Voice Control. Pair your TV light bars with Alexa and Google Assistant to enjoy hands-free voice control.

Easy to Set Up: The TV light bars can be adjusted three ways to fit your lighting needs. Use the mounting brackets to mount them behind the TV or stand them next to the TV. The light bars can also be placed horizontally without the mounting brackets.

