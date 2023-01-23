Backlight your entertainment center with Govee’s RGB LED lighting system down at $100

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is currently offering its DreamView T1 Pro LED Lightstrip and Bar TV Kit for $99.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $150, this 33% discount marks the second-lowest price we’ve seen for this lighting kit while coming within $10 of the all-time low. This also beats our previous mention by $10. The DreamView T1 Pro kit comes with a camera system that monitors the colors on your TV that directly changes the RGBIC light colors to increase your immersion while watching content. You’ll have a spool of strip lighting that can be attached to the back of TVs between the 55- and 65-inch range, with the two light bars having small stands. After connecting the kit to Wi-Fi, you’ll have hands-free control with Alexa or Assistant with access to 32+ animated lighting scenes. Head below for more.

If you’d rather have just an RGB light strip, you could instead grab the Govee Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $28. Here you’ll have two 16.4-foot RGB lightstrip rolls to decorate your room. Being able to connect to Wi-Fi means you’ll be able to control these lights with Alexa, Assistant, and the Govee Home app. This app will give ultimate control over the lights with the smart assistant integration giving you control over colors and brightness, whether they’re on or off, and select preset scenes as well. The built-in microphone will allow this light strip to react and dance with music to liven up any party.

Be sure to stop by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, locks, and more. Want more Govee RGB lightstrips? We’re also tracking 65.6 feet of its Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Strips marked down to $37.50, a new all-time low price for this bundle. You will find all the same features with these strips as you would with the option above including the built-in microphone for music reactivity. The main difference here is your receive two 32.8-foot rolls of lighting.

Govee DreamView T1 Pro TV LED Lighting Kit features:

This cutting-edge lighting system creates a vibrant lighting atmosphere that adapts to the colors on your monitors in real time. Additionally, the control box of the LED Light Strips contains a sensitive built-in mic, allowing for smooth synchronization with your favorite tracks.

