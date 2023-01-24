HyperX’s limited-edition 3D Printed Coco the Cozy Cat keycap melts away the winter blues

First unveiled at CES 2023, HyperX is now announcing when you will be able to get your hands on its first 3D printed keycap, Coco the Cozy Cat. This comes as part of its new HX3D program which is set out to create accessories for you to customize and personalize your gaming gear and limited-edition keycaps are the first venture the program is undertaking. Coco the Cozy Cat is set to begin its limited-time run on January 26 for 48 hours or until supplies run out. Keep reading below to learn more about HyperX’s new HX3D program and this limited-edition keycap.

Using 3D Printers to create custom accessories

The all-new HyperX HX3D program is part of a new collaboration the brand has with HP to utilize its “best-in-class 3D Printing technology.” While HyperX is the creator of the products released under this new program, the goal is to make whatever accessories are created to be compatible with gear outside the HyperX name. In the long term, the plan is to make accessories that will let you customize and personalize your favorite gaming gear including keyboards, mice, headsets, and more. For now, HX3D is focusing on creating custom, limited-edition 3D Printed keycaps which will work with HyperX and most other mechanical keyboards, and Coco is the first.

HyperX HX3D Program Video

Coco the Cozy Cat

Sitting in place of your escape or modifier key, Coco the Cozy Cat is a great first release for the HX3D program with this feline companion featuring a nice blue scarf and beanie to help “spread warm vibes” this winter. Like all future keycaps, Coco is printed on an HP 3D Printer with Nylon powder, and you won’t have to worry about paint rubbing off as it is printed in full color.

HyperX continues to do great things with their keyboards, headsets and mice (watch out, mice), and I’m honored to be the first adoptable 3D gaming keycap to help add some extra personalization to today’s gaming setups. I’m dressed in my winter best, sporting my cozy blue scarf and beanie, ready to melt away any winter blues. Coco the Cozy Cat

Availability

Coco the Cozy Cat is set to become available for “adoption” on January 26 at 9 a.m. ET with the sale running for 48 hours or until supplies run out. Once the Coco keycaps either run out or the sale ends, you will never be able to pick one up again, so be ready come January 26 and have $19.99 on hand if you’re interested. Following this run, HyperX aims to have a new limited-edition keycap every month moving forward and will work with game developers, esports teams, content creators, influencers, and its own internal creative team to come up with fresh designs for your gaming setup.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new HX3D program from HyperX is honestly one of the best ways for a brand to engage with its community directly. It is also great to see HyperX teaming up with HP to utilize 3D Printing technology to make these niche products come to the market, and I will eagerly await more drops in the future.

