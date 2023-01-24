Tackle your 2023 office goals with this mesh desk organizer on sale for 50% off at just $9

Lifecare Supplies (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the Pipishell Mesh Desk Organizer for $8.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 40XAM6HR at checkout. Down from its $18 list price, today’s 50% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. One of my 2023 resolutions is to be more organized in the office, and this is a great way to do just that. If you have pens, pencils, paper, and other miscellaneous pieces all over your desk, this organizer will help keep things neat and tidy. There are four individual pen compartments, separate sections for things like paper clips, white outs, and staples. Plus, the pull-out drawer is a great place to store things like sticky notes or other items of a similar size. Plus, everything is easy to see thanks to the mesh design here, ensuring you know exactly where you placed that stray pen without having to pull everything out. Keep reading for more.

If you already have a desk organizer like on sale above, then we recommend picking up this stick-on headphone hanger instead. Coming in at $11 on Amazon, this headphone hanger mounts under your desk and helps keep your desk top neat and tidy. With two spots to hang your headphones, this will become a must-have when it comes time to tidy your office.

Another way to clean up your space is with a 3-in-1 charger. This model from OtterBox that’s on sale today only needs a single wall outlet to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, which helps reduce cable clutter and also only takes up a small footprint. On sale for 20% off right now, it’s down to $64, which marks the second-lowest price that we’ve seen all-time.

Pipishell Mesh Desk Organizer features:

Mesh desktop organizer is suitable for home, office, work, school, classroom, workshop, studio etc; Nice on desktop, school desk, bedroom dresser, coffee table, shelf, in a college dorm room, living room; This great organizer fit for wherever you need. Ideal desk storage for office supplies; Good for small stationary supplies, sticky notepads; Great for scissors, tape, stapler, flash drives, erasers, rubber bands, white-out, rulers, pens, pencils, paper clips, thumbtacks, highlighters, markers, glue; Holds arts and craft supplies, paintbrushes, household tools; Storage for reading glasses, cosmetics, makeup, jewelry, lipstick, cell phone, keys, business card.

