Smartphone Accessories: OtterBox 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station $64 (20% off), more

Amazon is offering the OtterBox 3-in-1 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station for $63.96 shipped. Down from $80, this 20% discount marks the second-best price all-time and even comes within $4 of the lowest we’ve tracked ever back in December. Designed to power your entire Apple setup, this station is perfect for your bedside table or office space. The MagSafe pad itself delivers up to 7.5W to iPhone 12 or newer, making it ideal for topping off or overnight charging. Then, there’s an integrated 5W pad to charge your AirPods and a place to put your own Apple Watch charger, meaning that it even works with the fast charging pucks for newer models. All of this runs off the included 36W wall charger and 2M USB-C cable so you’re ready to go as soon as the kit arrives.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Innovative 3-in-1 Charger for MagSafe powers all of your Apple devices in one sleek, space-saving stand. Perfect for home and office, 3-in-1 Charging Station keeps your devices organized in one place. And, the Charging Station is designed for interaction with your phone while it charges. Space-saving, multi-device charging station with strong magnetic alignment and attachment. Wirelessly charges iPhone and AirPods, integrates Apple Watch charger. Sleek design optimized for home and office with premium, fingerprint-resistant finish; suspends iPhone securely in portrait or landscape while charging, streaming and connecting. Stand is powered by fast charging 36W Wall Charger and 2M (6.6ft) USB-C to USB-C Cable included.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!