Roborock’s Q7 Max vac/mop delivers powerful 4,200Pa suction at $430 ($170 off), more

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering its Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $429.99 shipped. Regularly $600, this is 28% or $170 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is within $30 of the holiday all-time lows and the second-best price we have tracked. If you’re looking for a model with some serious suction power and all of the usual smart features, the Q7 Max is a notable option at up to 4,200Pa with built-in mopping action. PreciSense LiDAR navigation directs the bot around your home neatly and intelligently while building maps of your space while avoiding furniture and obstacles alongside the ability to run for up to 180 minutes before returning to the included charging dock. It also comes with a floating rubber brush to power through pet hair and the like as well as a 350ml water tank to handle the mopping duties. Head below for more Roborock robot vacuum cleaner deals.

More Roborock robot vacuum and mop deals:

If you would prefer to go with an ECOVACS model, you’ll find a few different options on sale for the new year right now. The regularly $400 ECOVACS N8+ robot vac and mop with the auto-empty bin, for example, is currently marked down to $268 and you’ll find the rest of the deals waiting right here. Swing by our smart home hub for additional discounts to make your living space more intelligent.

Roborock Q7 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner features:

Deeper Cleaning with Powerful 4200 Pa Suction: With an incredible maximum suction power of 4200 Pa, the Q7 Max easily lifts debris and pet hair from floors, drags it from cracks, and draws it from carpets. When a carpet is detected, it will automatically increase its suction to the maximum for deep cleaning.

Vacuum and Mop Simultaneously: To get rid of fine dust that vacuuming alone might miss, the Q7 Max can vacuum and mop simultaneously. Equipped with an electronic pump, the Q7 Max offers 30 water flow levels so you can fine-tune cleaning to match your floor types and preferences.

Clean Smarter with PreciSense LiDAR Navigation: LiDAR navigation, which is incredibly accurate, can now be viewed in 3D, building precise maps of your home. It also monitors cleaning routes efficiently. You can virtually recreate your home by adding furnishings and flooring materials.

