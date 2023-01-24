TP-Link’s regularly $100 Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack returns to low of $72 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System 2-pack for $71.99 shipped. Normally going for $100, this $28 discount marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen. This is also only the third time we’ve seen this 2-pack at an all-time low. This AC1200 Dual-Band mesh Wi-Fi system will provide seamless coverage throughout your home with the three units that come with this system covering up to 3,800-square feet. It is designed to handle around 100 devices connected without any lag. The TP-Link Deco app allows you to quickly and easily set up the Wi-Fi system and also manage the network once it is set up. Alexa is also supported to control the Wi-Fi network too. Each Deco unit here comes with two Gigabit Ethernet ports so you can connect hardwired devices like TVs and PCs. Keep reading for more.

While each Deco unit has two Ethernet ports for connecting hard-wired devices, you may need more for your entertainment center. In that case, be sure to use some of your savings here to pick up the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $22.50. This simple plug-and-play switch just needs power and an Ethernet run from your router and you will instantly get four additional ports to use for your consoles and TV. It has an entirely silent operation as there is no fan and can either sit on your entertainment center or be wall mounted for a cleaner look.

After upgrading your home Wi-Fi network, you can have more confidence in building out your smart home ecosystem. We’re currently tracking a deal on Govee’s DreamView T1 Pro LED Lightstrip and Bars TV Kit marked down to $100, the second-best price we’ve tracked. The DreamView T1 Pro kit comes with a camera system that monitors the colors on your TV that directly changes the RGBIC light colors to increase your immersion while watching content. You’ll have a spool of strip lighting that can be attached to the back of TVs between the 55- and 65-inch range, with the two light bars having small stands. After connecting the kit to Wi-Fi, you’ll have hands-free control with Alexa or Assistant with access to 32+ animated lighting scenes.

TP-Link Deco S4 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Get fast and seamless WiFi throughout your home. Three Deco S4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 sq. ft, so you can keep your devices connected even as you move about your home. Need more coverage? No problem! All Deco units work together so all you need to do is add another Deco unit to expand your coverage.

