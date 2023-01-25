Apple’s latest $8 or less movie sale discounts fan-fav thrillers, plus weekly $1 HD rental

$8 or less From $1

Coutesy of iTunes, Apple is starting off the week by launching its latest movie sale. This time around, you’ll find a collection of titles marked down to $8 or less. All in the thriller and action genre, you’ll find plenty of classics and fan-favorite releases, with all of the discounts down from the usual $15 to $20 price tag in order to mark some of the best price cuts ever. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple starts the week with $8 thriller sale

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of I’m Totally Fine. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy starring Jillian Bell, Natalie Morales, and Blake Anderson.

