Govee’s regularly $200 Glide Tri Smart RGBIC Light Panels 10-pack works with Alexa at $150

The official Govee Amazon storefront is currently offering its Glide Tri Smart Light Panels 10-pack for $149.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $200, this solid $50 price drop marks a return to the lowest price we’ve tracked outside of Prime Day or Black Friday discounts. Previously, we have seen these panels drop as low as $120 for a limted-time Similar to Nanoleaf panels, this option from Govee utilizes its RGBIC technology to create multicolor effects with smart home integration with Alexa and Assistant thanks to the Wi-Fi connectivity. Here you get 10 panels and can customize them to form any shape you want essentially. Like some of Govee’s other offerings, these panels can react to your music for dynamic lighting. There are also 40 pre-made preset scenes you can choose to show while having the ability to make your own within the Govee app. Head below for more.

If you’d prefer to decorate your office with strips rather than the panels above, you can pick up its 32.8-foot RGB LED Strip with Bluetooth for $18. Unlike the featured panels above, this model does not include support for connecting to smart home assistants, but the Bluetooth functionality allows your phone to connect to them for app control. There are 64 premade scenes you can choose from to light up your room. Outside of these premade options, you can create your own in DIY mode and it can be synced across all your other Govee lights as well. This light strip comes with the same built-in microphone for reacting to music so you will still get that benefit.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for the latest deals on lights, cameras, and even more. Looking for some other smart lighting options? We’re also tracking the Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube marked down to $136, a return to the all-time low price. Arriving with a unique design that’s just as notable for placing on a shelf or under the TV, the Philips Hue Gradient Light Tube expands the brand’s Play lineup with addressable RGB lighting that can match the colors on-screen or just show off some unique ambient illumination designs. You’ll need an existing Philips Hue hub and the Sync box to take full advantage of the experience, which we detail over in the launch coverage.

Govee Glide Tri Smart Light Panels features:

With RGBIC technology, each panel can display multiple colors at once. Its transparent shell allows the lights from your panels to transmit directly onto your walls with a unique fluorescent glow to create stunning effects in your home. Choose from dozens of recommended patterns in our app for your reference or design your unique triangle panel layout. Personalize your panels even more by selecting your colors and effects via the app. Create a one-of-a-kind modular decoration for your living room or bedroom.

