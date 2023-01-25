Philips Hue Play Gradient lamps add a pop of color to your space from $136 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube for $135.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $200, today’s offer is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time. The 32% discount is the best we’ve seen since back in November, and beats previous holiday mentions by $14. Arriving with a unique design that’s just as notable for placing on a shelf or under the TV, the Philips Hue Gradient Light Tube expands the brand’s Play lineup with addressable RGB lighting that can match the colors on-screen or just show off some unique ambient illumination designs. You’ll need an existing Philips Hue hub and the Sync box to take full advantage of the experience, which we detail over in the launch coverage.

Also joining the more compact counterpart above, Amazon is marking down the Philips Hue Gradient Signe Table Lamp, as well. Now down to $186.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $220, this is delivering one of the best prices to date at $3 off while packing much of the same technology as the lead deal. As one of the more recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its recent Gradient Signe Table Lamp can be placed pretty much anywhere to add some extra ambient lighting into the mix. The upright design can splash multiple colors at a time onto the wall or behind a TV with addressable LEDs that pair with the rest of your Hue setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee for the full HomeKit experience.

Then halfway through the week, all of the other best discounts are now live in our smart home guide. Ranging from some of our favorite offerings from Philips Hue to more budget-focused brands like Govee and meross, there are quite an assortment of different offerings for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube features:

‎Bring the cinema home with the Play gradient light tube compact in black. Place or mount beneath a TV to cast a blend of colorful light. Rotate the tube to shine it in any direction — a perfect complement to surround lighting. Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.

