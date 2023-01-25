Load up your Kindle book library with a collection of digital novels from $1 (Up to 80% off)

Justin Kahn
AmazonMediaKindle
80% off From $1
a close up of a sign

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a large collection of Kindle books at up to 80% off the going rate. Whether you just scored a new Kindle reader over the holidays or in the latest batch of price drops, now’s a great time to stock up some new reads so they are ready to go before traveling, relaxing on the weekends, or whenever you have time to tuck in. And remember, you can also enjoy these reads via the free iOS/Android app. The deals start from $1 and you’ll find some best-sellers listed below. 

Amazon Gold Box Kindle eBook sale:

If you’re looking to get the kids in on the digital reading action, Amazon is now offering some deep price drops on some of its latest readers. The new Kindle kids edition that launched late last year is now at its best price ever and you can get all of the details right here

A Master of Djinn features:

Cairo, 1912: Though Fatma el-Sha’arawi is the youngest woman working for the Ministry of Alchemy, Enchantments and Supernatural Entities, she’s certainly not a rookie, especially after preventing the destruction of the universe last summer. So when someone murders a secret brotherhood dedicated to one of the most famous men in history, al-Jahiz, Agent Fatma is called onto the case. Al-Jahiz transformed the world forty years ago when he opened up the veil between the magical and mundane realms, before vanishing into the unknown. This murderer claims to be al-Jahiz, returned to condemn the modern age for its social oppressions. His dangerous magical abilities instigate unrest in the streets of Cairo that threaten to spill over onto the global stage.

