Amazon’s 2022 all-new Kindle Kids hits best price ever at $85, plus more up to $55 off

After seeing notable price drops of Fire HD tablets and the latest Echo Show models, it’s now time for some readers for the kids. Amazon has now launched a fresh new sale featuring the 2022 model All-new Kindle Kids at $84.99 shipped. Regularly $120, today’s deal is 29% off the gong rate and the lowest price we can find. Having just been unveiled for the first time as part of Amazon’s September announcements, today’s deal marks the very first price drop and, subsequently, a new all-time low. The lastest version features an upgraded high-resolution 300 ppi high-resolution, glare-free display, double the storage (16GB), and longer battery life (up to 6 weeks). From there you’ll get a year of Amazon Kids+ content, a 2-year warranty, and a cover to protect your investment alongside parental controls, light and dark mode to support reading in various lighting conditions, and more. Hit up our launch coverage for a closer look and head below for additional deals.

Also part of today’s sale, Amazon is offering the latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition on sale for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this model delivers a 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display, up to 10 weeks of battery life, the same Amazon Kids+ subscription, and a waterproof, “worry-free” design. Today’s deal comes within $5 of the all-time low we tracked over Black Friday last year and makes for a great higher-end reading experience at this price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your Alexa smart home setup instead, the aforementioned Echo offers are worth a peek. Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10 and its rotating Alexa display is now on sale for $195, down from the regular $250 price tag and coming within $15 of the all-time low. With a 10.1-inch screen and built-in Zigbee hub, it is also a notable option for video calling, accessing the usual suite of Alexa-based virtual assistant perks, and controlling your smart lights and accessories. Get a closer look right here.

All-new Kindle Kids features:

Great value – Kindle Kids (2022 release) now with an upgraded high-resolution display, 2x the storage, and longer battery life. Includes a cover, 1 year of Amazon Kids+, and 2-year warranty – up to $209 value.

Amazon Kids+ is a subscription designed for kids aged 3-12 to safely learn, grow, and explore. On Kindle, kids can have unlimited access to thousands of books, and hundreds of audiobooks. After 1 year, your subscription will automatically renew every month starting at just $4.99/month plus applicable tax. You may cancel at any time by visiting the Amazon Parent Dashboard or contacting Customer Service.

Establish healthy reading habits – kids read, on average, more than an hour a day when they sit down with their Kindle.

