Ninja’s new Double Oven features Smart Finish technology to complete meals at the same time

Today, Ninja is introducing a brand-new countertop-style double oven to upgrade your cooking setup in the new year. The FlexDoor allows you to create two separate ovens with this countertop cooker which provides the ability to prepare two meals at the same time. Not only that, but both chambers can be set to different temperatures and times, allowing you to cook both cheesesteak sandwiches and cheesecake simultaneously. Sound intriguing? Keep reading to find out more about the Ninja 12-in-1 Countertop Double Oven.

Ninja simplifies evening meals with new countertop Double Oven

The Ninja countertop Double Oven features a 12-in-1 cooking setup that’s quite versatile for its compact design. Taking up the horizontal space of a traditional toaster oven, there’s now two cooking compartments that can prepare separate meals at the same time.

The top oven is designed for rapid cooking and can bake, broil, reheat, keep warm, or toast your food. This makes it ideal for quick meals in the evening so that way you can enjoy your favorite food without having to warm up a larger space. The bottom portion can air fry, convection bake, cook pizzas, air roast, dehydrate, and more, making it even more versatile.

Ninja is actually leveraging some of its unique technology here, as well. One of those functions is Smart Finish, which allows both ovens to sync to finish at the same time. This is a great way to ensure that both of your meals finish up at the exact same time, instead of having one complete before the other. You can use this to cook a meal for adults and kids at the same time, and have everyone eat before anything gets cold.

The top oven can also fit up to a 12-inch pizza while the bottom fits up to six pounds of wings. Honestly, this is what really makes this oven versatile, as it can prepare so many different meals and ensure everything finishes at the same time.

It also comes with everything you need to get cooking right in the package, including two sheet pans, two wire racks, an air fry basket, crumb tray, and even a recipe guide.

The Ninja 12-in-1 countertop Double Oven costs $329.99 and is available to purchase starting today direct from Ninja. It’ll be available at other retailers, like Amazon and more, in the coming days.

9to5Toys’ Take

We have a single countertop oven at my house and use it quite frequently to make things like chicken strips, fries, and the like. However, a double oven like this would be quite useful, especially with Ninja’s Smart Finish technology, which is something I admitantly didn’t even know existed until now. The fact that both meals can finish at the same time and the oven does all the hard work is quite amazing, and really makes it feel like we’re actually living in the 21st century.

Of course, being from Ninja and having all this tech comes at a cost. And at $330, this countertop oven is on the pricier side of things, so you really have to want the extra functions here to be willing to drop the cash on it. But, if you’re in the market for a way to cook multiple meals at one time and have it all complete together, then Ninja’s 12-in-1 countertop Double Oven is the best way to do just that.

