Satechi takes 20% off new 200W Charging Station, Thunderbolt 4 hub, more from $96

Satechi is now offering another chance to lock-in discounts on the gear it just revealed back at the start of the year at CES 2023. Ranging from powerful charging stations to compact Thunderbolt 4 hubs, you’ll be able to save 20% off four new releases with code CES20. A favorite has the new Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station at $120. Down from $150, you’re looking at only the second chance to save and a match of the all-time low at $30 off. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads to earbuds and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Satechi also now offers its just-released Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $159.99. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at an extension of the launch discount that was first on sale at the very start of the month. This is matching the all-time low and only the second chance to save $40. Sporting a 5-in-1 design, Satechi’s latest Thunderbolt 4 offering arrives with a compact design that really lets it live up to the slim naming scheme. The back of the device sports three full Thunderbolt 4 ports capable of driving a single 8K display or dual 4K monitors. Then on the front is the Thunderbolt 4 host connection that can dish out 60W of power to a connected MacBook, as well as a 10Gb/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 port to connect any other peripherals. We break down what to expect from the experience further in our launch coverage.

Everything in the Satechi end of month sale:

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

