Spigen’s ArcField wireless charger delivers 15W to compatible Android gear at under $19

Today only, as part of its Lightning deals, the official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField 15W Max Wireless Charger for $18.74. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal will be available for today only or until stock runs out at the discounted rate. This model fetches $50 directly from Spigen, but it really carries a regular price of $25 over at Amazon. This is matching our previous mention, slightly below the price drop we tracked before that back in October, and the lowest we can find. For folks using Android smartphones looking for a quick and simple Qi wireless charging pad that won’t break the bank, today’s deal is worth a closer look. It delivers up to 15W of power to compatible handsets, but will also work with just about any piece of kit that supports the Q charging standard (earbuds, other smartphones, and more). A non-slip rubber pad covers both sides of the unit to prevent slippage and to safeguard your gear/tabletop while the brushed metal-like bezel surrounds the main pad. A 6.6-foot USB-C charging cable is included here, but you will need to provide your own wall charger/power source. More details below.

While it’s not going to spit out the kind of power to Android gear the model above is capable of, something that is even more affordable is the Anker 313 Wireless Charger. Another no-frills wireless charging solution, it maxes out at 10W (for compatible gear) and comes in at just under $16 Prime shipped on Amazon.

The Anker charging gear options certainly don’t stop there. The latest Anker Amazon sale is loaded with notable discounts on some of the brand’s latest solutions, from MagSafe batteries that connect directly to your device to desktop charging stations, and other portable options, the deals start from just $11 Prime shipped alongside a host of USB-C hubs and more. Everything is detailed for you right here.

Spigen ArcField 15W Max Wireless Charger features:

Double Non-Slip Pad, Doubled stability of charging experience: Non-slip rubber pad on charging side enables secure and stable charging. Additional rubber pad on the bottom side allows charger to be stable in any place that is flat.

Protects your device from overheating: Utilizing our Overheat Protection Technology, it delivers fast wireless charging speed while generating less heat.

Case Friendly Charging: Cases up to 5mm thick are compatible. No need to remove the case to charge. From soft cases made of Silicone or TPU to hard cases made of PC or Carbon are all compatible, unless its thickness is over 6mm. (not compatible with cases with credit cards / magnetic / metal attachment).

