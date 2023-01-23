Anker starts the week with discounted MagSafe gear, chargers, USB-C hubs, more from $11

Another week is now underway and Anker is back with one of its signature Amazon storefront sales. Courtesy of the retailer, you can now save on a collection of chargers for Apple’s latest to go alongside MacBook-ready power stations, portable power banks, and USB-C hubs. Everything starts from $11 and ships free for Prime members, or in orders over $25. Our top pick however is the new Anker MagGo MagSafe Battery with Stand that was just refreshed late last year. Now on sale for one of the first times, it drops down to $44.99 across four different styles. You’d more regularly pay $60, with today’s offer arriving at an all-time low. This is $1 under the previous mention and only the second discount so far on the new release.

Delivering MagSafe compatibility with the latest iPhone 14, as well and previous-generation iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C which has now been moved to the side of the unit to not interfere with the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review of the original model and then head below for more.

Charging gear

Portable batteries:

USB-C hubs

Anker MagGo MagSafe Power Bank features:

Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle. The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge. The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more. Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!