Pad & Quill knocks 25% off its leather and wool TechFolio gear organizers with deals from $67.50

Pad & Quill is now offering some solid price drops on its handmade leather TechFolio products. Designed to provide your tech accessories and more a gorgeous leather home whether on the road or otherwise, all three of the brand’s cable and gear organizer folios are now available at 25% off using a special promo code. While we saw a plethora of notable deals on Pad & Quill’s cases, MacBook bags, and other goods over the holidays last year, price drops on its leather TechFolios were somewhat harder to come by. While we expect to see 20% discounts across the year in 2023, the 25% price drop today is certainly worth a closer look for anyone looking to organize their EDC and can appreciate a handmade leather solution. Head below for today’s promo code, more details, and a closer look at the deals.

Pad & Quill TechFolio accessory organizer deals

The Pad & Quill TechFolios range in size from the compact model, to a mid-tier option, and up to the pro-grade solution that provides the largest amount of storage space with interior zipper pockets and flapped closures for some of the more sizable items in your kit (large Apple wall adapters, and things of that nature). However, all three feature the brand’s lauded artisan touch, including an American full-grain leather build with a woolen textile interior, metal hardware, and its usual UV-resistant, nylon stitching

You can land 25% off all three models with free shipping across the board using code Tech25 at checkout. Each of the three models and the respective pricing can be found below:

Another way to wrangle cables and generally organize your workspace is with a new charging station and USB-C/Thunderbolt hub. Satechi is among our favorite brands when it comes to these kinds of products and it is now offering 20% off a range of its latest releases. Be sure to swing by this morning’s coverage for more details.

Pad & Quill TechFolio features:

Now, tuck it all into your Techfolio compact and hit the road. There is no fussing around in the bottom of the bag or untangling cords and forgetting the charging brick or the dreaded dongle… Keep all your iPad accessories together and snug as a bug in a rug. We have crafted the Techfolio Compact using durable materials like robust full-grain boot leather, nylon stitching that is so tough it is used in sailboat and parachute construction, and a resilient and soft woolen textile lining. Then, we designed dedicated spots to keep your essential items secure including cords, Airpods, charging bricks and whatever other small items you might need to keep safe and sound.

