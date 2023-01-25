Turtle Beach’s Atom gamepad turns your Android smartphone into a Switch at $75

Amazon now offers the Turtle Beach Atom Mobile Game Controller for Android smartphones at $74.95 shipped in three different styles. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at only the second discount to date at $25 off. This is $5 under our previous mention and a new all-time low since just launching back in November. Wrapping your Android smartphone in a Nintendo Switch-like form-factor, the Turtle Beach Atom features low-latency Bluetooth connectivity to pair with 20 hours of gameplay per change. Its design for the likes of cloud gaming services like GeForce Now, as well as playing titles right on your smartphone. The ergonomic design fills out your hands a bit more than other models on the market do, and it magnetically snaps into a single package when not in use for easily storing in your everyday carry. Head below for more.

The tried and true Razer Kishi Mobile Controller is of course a more affordable option to consider that we’ve been writing home about for some time now. The design may not be quite as ergonomic as the new Turtle Beach offering above, but provides much of the same physical gaming experience to get a leg up on the competition still using touchscreen controls. Especially considering its $40 price tag.

Though for the latest from Razer, be sure to go check out our review of the second-generation Kishi mobile controller. We went hands-on to see just how the experience changed this time around, finding the redesign to offer some different ergonomics compared to the original that we detailed above.

Turtle Beach Atom Mobile Game Controller features:

The Turtle Beach Atom Mobile Game Controller is built for immersive cloud gaming on Android 8.0+ smartphones with Bluetooth. The Atom magnetically fuses together to conveniently fit in your pocket or in the included carrying pouch, and splits apart into two separate modules that connect via 2.4GHz wireless connection when it’s time to play. A low latency Bluetooth connection to your Android smartphone ensures reliable, lag-free connection when cloud gaming on Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Stadia, Steam Link, and more.

