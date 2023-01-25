Pro-grade Vitamix ONE blender undercuts holiday pricing today at $130 (Reg. $250)

Walmart is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Vitamix ONE Blender at $129.95 shipped. Coming by way of the official Vitamix Walmart storefront, this regularly $250 blending solution is $120 off the going rate and sitting at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal undercuts the Black Friday listing by $20 and the $150 price we are tracking at Amazon right now – it has never gone for less than $149 there. Delivering the most affordable model in the pro-grade Vitamix lineup, this is a notable chance to land a serious blender for less. Alongside the included 32-ounce Tritan BPA-free container, the Vitamix ONE is more than capable of handling everything from your smoothie and protein shakes to various meal preparations. The single, front-mounted dial controls the blender’s speed in a simple and precise manner alongside a motor that’s strong enough to “easily break down” veggies, frozen fruit, and more. Head below for more details.

If the Vitamix branding and pedigree doesn’t impress you, the Ninja BN701 Professional Plus Bender might. Delivering an arguably more modern-looking solution with all of the usual preset options the brand has become known for, not to mention a larger blending container at 72 ounces, you can lock this one in at on Amazon for $110 shipped right now.

And speaking of Ninja, we are also tracking a notable $50 price drop on one of its latest multi-cooker options. The 2022 model Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Air Fryer is now at $150 shipped via Amazon and all of the details you need on what it brings to your kitchen are waiting right here. Then swing by our home goods hub for even more ways to bolster your cooking arsenal this year at a discount.

Vitamix ONE Blender features:

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen.

Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters.

32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers.

Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more.

One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high.

