Ninja’s latest 2022 Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Air Fryer is now $50 off at $150 shipped via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the second-generation Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Air Fryer for $149.99 shipped. This model released on Amazon for the first time back in September at $200 – the same price it currently fetches directly from Ninja – and is now seeing a solid $50 price drop. This is effectively the second-time we have seen the new release go on sale, coming within $20 of the holiday all-time low and the best price we can find. Alongside its black and stainless steel exterior that looks great on the countertop, it will deliver indoor grilling all year round alongside the ability to air crisp, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. Reaching temperatures up to 500-degrees “to perfectly cook or char-grill your food to your desired doneness,” it delivers the power of a full-sized grill, according to Ninja, with a built-in smoke control system alongside the included nonstick ceramic-coated grill grate, crisper basket, and cooking pot. More details below.

A more affordable option comes by way of the discount we are currently tracking on COSORI’s 6-quart smartphone-controlled air fryer grill at $140 shipped. While not a whole lot less pricey than the model above, this is a $100 price drop that delivers smartphone and voice control options you won’t get on the Ninja detailed above. Get a closer look at the COSORI deal in our previous coverage right here.

But while we are talking BBQ, Weber is already amping up for grilling seasons with its latest releases. The newest models include the LUMIN electric grill, a standalone griddle, and the new SMOKEFIRE wood fired pellet variants. You can get a complete breakdown of the latest Weber releases in our launch coverage and then swing by our home goods hub for additional kitchen and cooking deals.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill Air Fryer features:

The grill that sears, sizzles, and air fry crisps. New exterior look with all the great functions you love from the original Foodi Grill. Grill, Air Crisp, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Dehydrate functions enabled by wide temperature range. Uses 500°F cyclonic air to perfectly cook or char-grill your food to your desired doneness on the grill grate for delicious, char-grilled marks and flavors. Air fry crisp with up to 75% less fat than deep frying (tested against hand-cut, deep-fried French fries), using the included 4-qt. crisper basket.

