9to5Toys favorite Samsung T7 2TB portable SSD drops down to $154 today (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive in blue for $153.92 shipped. This model sold for between $200 and $230 for most of last year at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. It recently dropped to $160 as part of a larger sale event but has been knocked down even further to the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. Despite the newer T7 Shield launching in mid 2022, the T7 remains a popular option and was one of the best-selling pieces of tech among 9to5Toys readers last year. It clocks in at the same 1,050MB/s speeds with USB 3.2 Gen 2 support and USB-C connectivity. It doesn’t include the rubber outer shell of the T7 Shield, but still provides 6-foot drop protection nonetheless. Head below for more details.

While not quite as big a brand, the Crucial portable SSDs are a notable lower-cost alternative. Clocking in at the same speeds as the models mentioned above, we are actually still tracking a notable price drop on the X8 2TB model down at $130. Some $24 under the price of today’s lead deal, all of the details you need on this option are waiting in our previous coverage.

But if it’s the latest and greatest you’re after, dive into the new SanDisk PRO-G40. This model combines USB-C and Thunderbolt connectivity with notable speeds at up to 2,700MB/s and an aluminum core. We just recently had a chance to give it a run for its money and you can get a detailed breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on Tested with 9to5Toys review right here.

Samsung T7 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Transfers files nearly 9. 5x faster than external hard disk drive (HDD). Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices…Data transfer speed may vary depending on the user’s PC environment and the types of data being transferred. USB 3.2 Gen2 and UASP support are required for maximum transfer speed (1,050MB/s)…Dynamic Thermal Guard tech protects the T7 (T7 Touch) from overheating by automatically slowing down the data transfer if necessary.

