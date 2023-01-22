Crucial’s 2TB 1,050MB/s USB 3.2 portable SSD returns to Amazon low at $130, more from $47

Crucial X8 4TB Portable SSD

Amazon is now offering the Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Originally launching at over $300, it carried a regular price of $190 for most of last year before dropping into the $140 range several times over the holidays in 2022. After seeing a drop to $130 at the top of the year, Amazon has now brought back that deal price to match the best we have tracked on this model. For comparison’s sake, the comparable and popular SanDisk 2TB Extreme model sells for $160 at Amazon while just 1TB of the brand’s latest PRO-G40 goes for $280 (full review here). The X8 delivers a more than respectable USB 3.2 Gen2 setup that can move data at up to 1,050MB/s with USB-C connectivity. It landed as one of our top bang for your buck picks last year with an anodized aluminum core, 7.5-foot drop protection, and compatibility with a wide range of platforms and devices. Head below for more details and the rest of this weekend’s best portable SSD deals. 

Best portable SSD deals:

Just be sure to stop by Amazon’s ongoing Samsung storage sale that kicked off last week. Delivering some of the best deals in months and new lows on a range of flash drives, microSD cards, and internal storage options, you’ll also find the brand’s latest and previous-generation portable SSDs on sale. Starting from $14 with free Prime shipping, you’ll find all of the deals ready and waiting right here

Crucial X8 2TB Portable Solid-State Drive features:

  • Incredible performance with read speeds up to 1050 MB/s
  • Works with Windows, Mac, iPad Pro, Chromebook, Android, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One with USB-C 3.1 Gen2 and USB-A connectors
  • Durable design featuring an anodized aluminum core, drop proof up to 7.5 feet, extreme-temperature, shock and vibration proof
  • Backed by Micron, one of the largest manufacturers of flash storage in the world

