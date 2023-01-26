Amazon adidas Flash Sale offers deals from $8.50 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is currently offering up to 35% off adidas apparel for the entire family from $8.50 Prime shipped. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Kaptir 2.0 Running Shoes that are marked down from $43. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $85 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. You can find these shoes in an array of fun color options and they’re available in both men’s and women’s sizing. This style is nice for running indoors or outdoors and is highly cushioned to promote all-day comfort. With nearly 1,000 positive reviews from adidas customers, these shoes are rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out the Converse Flash Sale here.

Our top picks include:

