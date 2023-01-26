Converse drops new markdowns up to 50% off with deals from $35: Sneakers, boots, more

Ali Smith -
FashionConverse
50% off from $35

Converse is offering up to 50% off new markdowns with deals starting from $35. Prices are as marked. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Lined Colorblock Sneakers that are marked down to $75, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are available in two color options and come in both men’s and women’s sizing. It also has a sherpa lining to help keep you warm in winter weather and it has an OrthLite cushioning to promote all-day comfort. Better yet, the neutral colors are very easy to style and can be dressed up or down. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Converse

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
DODOcase goes 20% off sitewide: Leather and suede iPad ...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen OneTap Pro MagSafe Cupho...
Duluth Trading Company cuts 25% off sitewide: Spring ja...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SpongeBob, Lo...
Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac goes on sale for first ti...
Today’s best game deals: Kirby Star Allies $45, R...
Google’s refreshed mesh WiFi system falls to new ...
DualSense Edge has finally arrived; here are some custo...
Load more...
Show More Comments