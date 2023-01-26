Converse drops new markdowns up to 50% off with deals from $35: Sneakers, boots, more

Converse is offering up to 50% off new markdowns with deals starting from $35. Prices are as marked. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Lined Colorblock Sneakers that are marked down to $75, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are available in two color options and come in both men’s and women’s sizing. It also has a sherpa lining to help keep you warm in winter weather and it has an OrthLite cushioning to promote all-day comfort. Better yet, the neutral colors are very easy to style and can be dressed up or down. Find the rest of our top picks below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

