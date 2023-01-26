ASUS’ regularly $200 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router falls $35 to new low of $165

Amazon is now offering the ASUS AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $164.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $200, this 18% discount marks a new all-time low price for this router. This dual-band router utilizes the Wi-Fi 6 standard to bring higher throughput with the AX5700 seeing speeds upwards of 5,700Mb/s across the 5 and 2.4GHz bands, and lower latency to wireless devices. One benefit of this router is the support for ASUS’ AiMesh system that allows compatible routers to form a mesh network through your home for even better coverage. This comes in alongside a mobile game mode which minimizes lag and latency with just a tap in the ASUS Router app. In terms of wired connections, you’ll have access to four Gigabit Ethernet ports for connecting devices like desktops and TVs with one port being dedicated to gaming devices. Head below for more.

While those four Ethernet ports may be enough for some, you may want more. In that case, you can grab the NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $18. To get going with this switch all you need is the power connection and an Ethernet run from your router and you can immediately start using the other four ports. There’s no fan here so it operates silently and can be mounted to your desk or on a wall depending on your setup.

Looking for another home networking solution before upgrading? We’re also tracking the refreshed Google Wi-Fi 802.11ac Mesh System marked down to $120, the new all-time low price. If your home Wi-Fi hasn’t been keeping up with recent work-from-home sessions or having the whole family over for the holidays last year, upgrading to Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy whole-home coverage for less. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control.

ASUS AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router features:

New-generation WiFi 6 – Enjoy ultrafast speeds up to 5700 Mbps with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and 160MHz channels

True 2 Gbps wired and wireless speeds – Aggregated 2 Gbps WAN connections and WiFi 6

ASUS AiMesh support – Create a flexible, seamless whole-home mesh network with AiMesh-compatible routers

Mobile Game Mode – Minimize lag and latency for mobile gaming with just a tap on the ASUS Router app

