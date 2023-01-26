Google’s refreshed mesh WiFi system falls to new low of $120 at Amazon (Reg. $200)

Amazon now offers the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System for $119.99 shipped. Typically fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low at $80 off. This is undercutting our previous mention, too, saving you an extra $5 from our Black Friday mention. If your home Wi-Fi hasn’t been keeping up with recent work from home sessions or having the whole family over for the holidays last year, upgrading to Google’s refreshed home networking system is a notable way to enjoy whole-home coverage for less. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant setup for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Head below for more.

While technically a more affordable option, the single node Google Wifi system clocks in at $100 via Amazon right now. It’s hardly as good of a value as the lead deal, and for the extra $20 means you can score an even more capable home network system. Though if you really only do need the coverage offered by a single router, saving that extra cash can go a long way.

If you’re looking for a different take on a home network upgrade, Synology’s latest release is hard to beat at the price or its feature set. Having just launched earlier this spring, the new RT6600ax router pairs exceptional Wi-Fi 6 with robust NAS functionality. So on top of blanketing your home with coverage, it can support hooking up a hard drive for some network storage to handle Time Machine backups and more.

Google Wifi Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

