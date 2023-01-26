Govee’s smart, Alexa-ready Wi-Fi electric gooseneck kettle drops 20% to $64 shipped

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $63.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this model hit Amazon last summer as the latest smart kettle from the brand and is now seeing a solid 20% price drop. While we did see it drop down to the $56 range several months ago with a fleeting on-page coupon offer, today’s deal is matching the second-lowest total and is the best price we can find. An ideal option for both pour-over coffee and tea, it also delivers some intelligent automation and control to your setup. This Wi-Fi smart kettle features Bluetooth connectivity and voice command support alongside a companion app to schedule boiling times, set specific temperatures (104 to 212 degrees), and more. Users can choose to then keep it warm for up to 2 hours – so you don’t need to turn it back and wait for a quick refill, despite the fact this model’s 1200 watts of power can get your water up to temperature in 3 to 5 minutes. More details below.

If you’re looking for a gooseneck model but don’t care much for the connectivity and smart features, something like the Bodum Melior might do the trick. This one features a similar design and an arguably more fashionable look overall as well as a much lighter price tag at $40 shipped. Again, it’s just a regular cordless-pour electric kettle without precise temperature settings, but it will certainly boil the water in style much the same otherwise.

Then swing by our home goods hub for even more cooking and kitchen upgrades at a discount. Just yesterday we saw the pro-grade Vitamix ONE blender drop to a notable $130 price tag, undercutting the Black Friday lists from last year and delivering $120 in savings. Already the most affordable model in the brand’s lauded lineup of professional blending solutions, it is now at one of the best prices we have ever tracked and you can get a closer look right here.

Govee Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle features:

Smart Voice & App Control: Supports Bluetooth or WiFi connection, which is more stable and faster than kettles that can only be connected through Bluetooth, as the control range is not limited by distance. You can Schedule a time to boil your water.

4 Easy Presets & Keep-Warm Control: Brew coffee and tea like a pro, with an app that lets you set your precise desired temperature from 104°F to 212°F. In addition, the Keep-Warm function automatically maintains water temperature for a full 2 hours. Make Electric Gooseneck Kettle your optimal brewing partner.

Rapid Boil: 1200w quickly heats 0.8L water in only 3-5 minutes to help you enjoy a cup of coffee in no time. This electric kettle features a ready tone that beeps three times when the water reaches the preset temp, which you can turn off on the app.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!