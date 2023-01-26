Lutron’s popular Caseta Smart Dimmer Switch kit works with HomeKit at $51 low (Save $14)

Amazon now offers the Lutron Caseta HomeKit Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Kit for $50.99 shipped. Normally fetching $65 as of late, these are now down to the best price we’ve ever seen. This is $10 under previous discounts and amounts to 22% in savings thanks to today’s rare markdown. You’re also looking at the first chance to save in months. Even as more and more brands enter the market of trying to replace your existing light switches, Lutron’s Caseta ecosystem still provides one of the more reliable platforms for building out whole-home smart lighting. This starter kit includes everything you need to get started with the platform right out of the box and comes centered around the required bridge. From there, you’re also getting an in-wall dimmer light switch which can also be controlled by the Pico remote. That’s of course alongside support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant to round out the package. Head below for more.

If you’re not looking to fully invest in the Caseta ecosystem, going with Leviton’s Decora Smart Dimmer at $41 lets you make out for less. This alternative pairs right to your Wi-Fi in order to yield Siri, Alexa, and Assistant support with a standalone design. It offers much of the same dimming features as the lead deal for less, but doesn’t include a secondary pico remote.

Then halfway through the week, all of the other best discounts are now live in our smart home guide. Ranging from some of our favorite offerings from Philips Hue to more budget-focused brands like Govee and meross, there are quite an assortment of different offerings for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit features:

Set lights to automatically adjust with changing seasons so your family always comes back to a well-lit home; enable the smart away feature to randomly turn your lights on and off to look like you’re home even if you’re away

