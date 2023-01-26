Score a brand name Shark smart robo vac with a self-empty base for just $170 today (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering the Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum with the self-emptying base for $169.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. In new condition, this one starts at $490 on Amazon with very similar models fetching even more than that via Best Buy. Today’s deal is clearly a massive price drop from that with a 90-day warranty attached. When it comes to a brand name robot vacuum with smartphone control and an included self-empty base, this is a particular low price tag. The base holds 30-days of debris before it needs to be emptied alongside 360-degree LiDAR mapping and navigation, object avoidance, cleaning schedules, Alexa/Google Assistant voice command support, and more. It also features 120-minute battery life before it charges itself back up and continues right where it left off. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, landing a brand name robot vacuum with this kind of a feature set at this price isn’t easy. A quick browse through Amazon’s options will highlight as much. But if you can make do with a slightly more off-brand solution that doesn’t include a self-empty base, something like this basic Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner might do the trick. It will indeed save you an additional $70 and comes in brand new condition if you jump on it in the next few hours at Amazon as well.

However, if you’re looking for something more modern and high-tech, some of the latest Roborock models are on sale right now as we approach of the end of January. Starting from $310, there’s up to $240 in savings to be had and all of the details you need on the various options are broken down in our previous roundup right here. Swing by our smart home hub for additional upgrades for around the house this year.

Shark UR2500SR AI Ultra Robot Vacuum features:

Powerful Shark suction picks up dirt and debris on all floor types—tackling even the toughest of messes in your home. With Ultra Clean Navigation, the vacuum cleans in a precise matrix grid taking multiple passes over dirt and debris for whole home, deep cleaning coverage. 360° LiDAR vision quickly and accurately maps your home so your robot can methodically clean detecting and avoiding objects in its path, day or night, adapting to everyday changes in the home.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!