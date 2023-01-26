Wemo’s new HomeKit Smart Plug with Thread falls to $24 at Amazon (Reg. $30)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the Wemo Smart Plug With Thread at $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the first price cut in a few months since back in August of last year. This is $6 off that usual going rate and comes within $2 of the all-time low from back in the spring of 2022. Upgrading Wemo’s existing and already popular smart plug with Thread support, the more recent version delivers HomeKit support out of the box. On top of being able to bark commands at Siri to turn lights on or off, this smart plug being outfitted with Thread and Bluetooth means that it is future-proof thanks to support for the upcoming Matter smart home platform. Everything is packed into a single outlet design that won’t hog the entire receptacle with its miniature form-factor. Dive into our launch coverage for the full scoop and then head below for more.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Wemo Mini offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

As the work week is inching closer to the weekend, all of the other best discounts are now live in our smart home guide. Ranging from some of our favorite offerings from Philips Hue to more budget-focused brands like Govee and meross, there are quite an assortment of different offerings for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

Wemo Smart Plug with Thread features:

Wemo Smart Plug connects to Apple HomeKit and allows control of lamps, fans, and other appliances—nearly anything that plugs into a standard wall outlet—right from iPhone, iPad, Wemo Stage, or by asking Siri. Schedules and Automations can be setup in the Apple Home app on iPhone, iPad or Mac. This smart plug supports Thread and Bluetooth with no subscription, Wemo account setup, or Wemo app required.

