Anker’s multi-port PowerHouse 289Wh portable power station drops from $345 to $200 today

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerHouse 289Wh 523 Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $345, this is is 42% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the previous deal we tracked and marks only the second time we have seen this model down this low. While we did see the newer 521 variant that maxes out at 256Wh go for this price over the holidays last year, that one is listed at $250 right now and the 523 is even more powerful in many ways. Whether it’s for emergencies or lighting up your camp site this summer, the PowerHouse lineup is a relatively affordable and convenient way to be prepared considering what it’s capable of. This model can power up to eight devices at once via a 300W AC outlet, a 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and a pair DC ports. According to Anker, it can charge a “MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes” and it comes with everything you need to get started. Head below for more details.

You’ll find a number of somewhat comparable power stations on Amazon for less. But there really aren’t very many with this kind of power from brands we are familiar with for under $200. If you can make do with a 167Wh model, however, this Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 is worth a look. Currently selling for $140 shipped on Amazon, it delivers a similar suite of I/O and will certainly come through in a pinch much the same outside of the lower-capacity battery.

If it’s the desktop power solutions you’re after, dive into our hands-on review of the new UGREEN 100W DigiNest Pro GaN II power station instead. On the more portable side of things, you can actually land a nice deal on Spigen’s regularly $35 10,000mAh Power Bank today. Now down at just $10 Prime shipped, anyone looking for even a backup battery pack will want to go scoop this one up at that price.

Anker 289Wh 523 Portable PowerHouse features:

High Capacity: The 289Wh capacity provides multiple charges to all your personal devices. Charge an iPhone 12 (2,815mAh) 20 times, a MacBook Air 2020 (60Wh) 3 to 4 times, an iPad Air (30Wh) 7 times, or a camera (16Wh) more than 16 times.

Power Up 8 Devices Simultaneously: With a 300W AC outlet, a 60W USB-C port, 3 USB-A ports, a car socket, and 2 DC ports, PowerHouse has enough ports to meet virtually any charging demand.

High-Speed Charging: PowerHouse’s 60W PowerIQ 3.0 USB-C port can charge a MacBook Air 2020 to 50% in just over 40 minutes—that’s 40% faster than with an original MacBook charger.

Stable Power Supply: The built-in AC wall outlet uses a Pure Sine Wave inverter to ensure the power output is just as good as what you get at home. Reduces audible and electrical noise in fans, lights, speakers, TVs, and other sensitive appliances.

