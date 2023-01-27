Might as well grab Spigen’s regularly $35 10,000mAh Power Bank while it’s just $10

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is offering its PocketBoost 10,000mAh Power Bank for just $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $35, this is a sizable 70% off the going rate, matching the short-lived holiday deal from last year, half the price of the discount before that, and the lowest we can find. It might not be the latest and greatest MagSafe option you’ll find out there, but at just $10 it also might be worth scooping one up just to have around the house in case or in your bag while out and about. This is a 10,000mAh portable battery system with USB-C and USB-A connectivity from a notable third-party accessory maker at a particularly low price. It will deliver up to 18W of charging power to iPhone, Android devices, and just about anything else with a USB port, not to mention the Quick Charge 3.0 tech, a battery level LED indicator , and a carry on-safe design. Both a USB-A and Type-C cable are in the box as well. More details below.

At a price like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a battery from a brand as well known with these kinds of specs. Even some of the rock-bottom options, like this 2-pack of Miady 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Chargers at $11 a pop, sell for more than the price you can lock-in above.

First go check out our latest hands-on review for the brand new Spigen MagSafe charger as well as Journey’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with the removable USB-C Apple Watch charger. Then head straight over to this week’s fresh new Amazon Anker charging sale. Starting from $11, you’ll find everything from MagSafe battery packs to Lightning cables and everything in between. The deals are waiting for you right here.

Spigen PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank features:

Power Delivery: Power Delivery (PD) Technology applied for lightning fast USB Type C charging; charge a wide range of USB C devices!

Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 3.0) Compatible: Charge a QC 3.0 enabled device at up to 18W with the Spigen PocketBoost. Charge the device from 0% – 50% in 30 minutes!

Dual Ports: With a USB C Port and a USB A port charge two smartphones at the same time!

High Capacity: With 10000mAh capacity charge your smartphones for hours!

