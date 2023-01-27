Prime members can grab ELEGOO’s Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer marked down at $190

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is offering its Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer to Prime members for $189.99 shipped. Normally going for $226, this 16% discount comes within $19 of the all-time low price we’ve seen for this model. The Mars 2 Pro comes equipped with a 6.1-inch 2K monochrome LCD with a matrix of UV LEDs below for curing each layer of a print within 2 seconds. One upgrade ELEGOO made to the pro model of the Mars 2 is the inclusion of a built-in active carbon filter for capturing particulates and odors from the resin for a more pleasant experience. In total, the build volume measures 129x80x160mm for printing your models which is plenty for most people. Keep reading for more.

Make sure you are ready to print larger models as soon as you get this printer by grabbing 1kg of ANYCUBIC 405nm Plant-Based Grey Resin at $37. You will get a small amount of resin included with the printer but that is really only enough to do a sample print and maybe a couple of small models after which you’d need to order more anyway, so why wait? This 1kg container of resin will last you a good while with the plant-based nature not relying on any nasty chemicals. The resin here also doesn’t shrink much when cured, so parts remain dimensionally accurate.

While you can find tons of files online that you can download and print off, there is something to be said about the feeling you get when you print something you created. But in order to make models, you’ll need a computer that can run modeling software. One option is the Razer Blade 15 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop marked down to $2,700, the new all-time low. Running a 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti, you will be able to fully utilize the 1440p 240Hz OLED display. Vapor chamber cooling is used to get as much performance out of the hardware as possible in a relatively thin device. Built-in Wi-Fi 6E support means you will have access to fast wireless internet on support networks.

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro Resin 3D Printer features:

ELEGOO Mars 2 Pro MSLA 3D Printer is ELEGOO first 6.08 inch LCD 3D Printer that uses monochrome LCD and COB UV light source. It has 50μm XY precision and high printing speed at 1.5-2s/layer. Extra building volume can meet most of your printing needs from industrial parts to board game miniatures.

