Razer’s regularly $3,300 Blade 15 OLED RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop falls to new low of $2,700

Amazon is now offering the Razer Blade 15 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,699.99 shipped. Normally going for $3,300, this solid $600 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this laptop, beating the previous low by $200. Running a 12th Gen Intel i9-12900H processor and an RTX 3070 Ti, you will be able to fully utilize the 1440p 240Hz OLED display. Vapor chamber cooling is used to get as much performance out of the hardware as possible in a relatively thin device. Built-in Wi-Fi 6E support means you will have access to fast wireless internet on support networks. The keyboard features per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting that can be customized through the Razer Synapse. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, two USB-C 3.2 Gen2 ports with charging handled over one of them, and three USB-A 3.2 Gen2 ports. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

On a tighter budget? Check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $809 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step down from the 3070 Ti present with the Razer option above. The screen is the same size at 15.6 inches but is a step down to 1080p 144Hz resolution and refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Want to decorate your gaming setup or office with some smart lighting? We’re currently tracking a 1-day deal on the 7-panel Nanoleaf Shapes Hexagon Smarter Kit marked down to $150, the lowest price we can find. Among some of our favorite options in the smart lighting category, these HomeKit and Thread-enabled Nanoleaf Shapes deliver a more than compelling option for folks looking to add some creative and intelligent lighting to just about any space. Alexa and Assistant control are joined by the ability to customize both the layout on your wall as well a series of unique lighting effects – they can dance to the beat of your tunes, sync with Razer Chroma devices, and more.

Razer Blade 15 i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop features:

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU: The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution

12th Gen Intel Core i9 14-Core CPU: Experience cutting-edge power with the newly released Intel Core i9-12900H processor with up to 5.3GHz of Turbo Boost for unrivalled performance to take on the most demanding gaming and creative tasks

QHD OLED 240Hz Display: With the latest gaming display technologies, the QHD OLED display gives both gamers and content creators pinpoint accuracy with more depth and color at a blazing fast 240Hz refresh rate.

