Gerber’s Curve Multi-Tool with lifetime warranty lands on your keychain for just $8.50 today

Amazon is now offering the Gerber Curve Multi-Tool for $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19 directly from Gerber, this model sometimes sells for as much as $15 at Amazon but more typically sits in the $10 range. Today’s deal knocks an additional 15% off to land at the second-lowest total we have tracked there. Whether it’s something to strap onto your keychain or just to have around the house when needed, the Curve features a limited lifetime warranty and is described as being “creatively styled” and “functional for everyday use.” It houses several different lock-in-place tools including a 1.25-inch drop point blade, medium and small flat head screwdrivers, a Philips screwdriver, fingernail file, and a bottle opener. Head below for more details.

When it comes to the top-tier brands, there aren’t very many multi-tools that pack this kind of functionality at less than $8.50 Prime shipped. But one option worth taking a closer look at is the Nite Ize DoohicKey Keychain. This one sells for $6.50 Prime shipped and includes eight different tools like a bottle opener, nail puller/staple remover, wrench, ruler, serrated edge, scoring point, and Phillips and flathead screwdrivers.

If you’re looking for some gear that falls more into the DIY or jobsite-ready category, this ongoing offer on DEWALT’s expansive 20V MAX might be what you’re after. Regularly nearly $900, this set has more than enough in there you might even be able to split the cost with family members or friends. Now $150 off the going rate, it ships with a pair of carry bags and batteries alongside eight different tools and everything you need to know is right here.

Gerber Curve Multi-Tool features:

The Gerber Curve Multi-Tool is a stylish multi-tool that you can take with you wherever you go. The Curve has many useful tools that you will find helpful for everyday tasks. The 1.25″ drop point blade, medium and small flat head screwdrivers, Philips screwdriver, fingernail file, and bottle opener all lock into place when needed. The Curve also includes a convenient carabineer clip, allowing you to easily attach it to a key chain or belt loop.

