Google’s 256GB model Pixel 6 hits Amazon low today at $420 shipped ($279 off)

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 256GB Smartphone in Sorta Seafoam for $419.99 shipped. Regularly $699 and most recently sitting in the $647 range at Amazon, this is up to $279 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $80 under our previous mention on the 256GB model – the Stormy Black variant can be found at $499.99 right now – and the first sizable price drop we have tracked on the Seafoam variant at Amazon since the holidays last year.

While the Google Pixel 6 arrives as a more entry-level option in the now previous-generation lineup, it is still a more than capable option for folks that don’t need the latest and greatest. It carries the same Google Tensor chip as the flagship counterpart alongside a 6.4-inch 90Hz display, 256GB of storage, and a dual sensor rear camera array. Be sure to take a look at our longterm hands-on review where we said it is “the best phone that Google has made” in a while at the time.

A notable add-on to just about any Google Pixel kit is the brand’s Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) at $79. The wireless fast charger delivers the “same power you’d get from a wired charger” with a tether-free design and up to 23W of output juice. It even turns your device into a sort of smart display while docked. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

For more of the latest deals in the Google ecosystem, head over to our dedicated guide. Its refreshed mesh WiFi system, for example is now sitting at a new $120 Amazon all-time low, down from the regular $200 price tag. This setup will blanket your space in Wi-Fi coverage – 4,500-square feet of coverage– with 1.2Gb/s speeds and you can get a complete look at the features and pricing details right here.

Google Pixel 6 features:

Pixel 6 is fast, smart, and secure, and adapts to you. The powerful Google Tensor processor is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel; it keeps your phone fast, your games rich, and your personal info safe. Pixel’s 50 megapixel rear camera captures 150% more light for photos with richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused.

