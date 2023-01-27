Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with Qi charging now $55 off for today only at $95 (All colorways)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 in all colorways for $94.99 shipped. Regularly $150, this is a few bucks under our previous mention at $55 off the going rate. Today’s offer comes within $5 of the holiday price we tracked at Amazon last year, $25 under the current sale price at Best Buy, and the best we can find. While they might not be the new Pro 2 variants that launched last year, they are also a more affordable option with plenty of notable features. Joining up to 29 hours of battery life with wireless charging support on the included case, you’ll also score Samsung’s active noise cancelation tech here. You can completely block out unwanted noise around you or leverage Low latency Ambient Sound mode to pick up only “the sounds you want to hear.” Dive into our hands-on review for additional details and then head below for more.

If you’re not sold on the Galaxy Buds 2, Anker makes some of the more value-packed options out there. The Soundcore Life P3 set, for example, sells for under $75 shipped on Amazon right now with even better specs in some areas. Notably the up to 50 hours of wireless playback, but you’re also getting multi-mode noise cancelation, your choice of five different colorways, and a personalized listening experience via the EQ setup on the app side of things.

Dive into our hands-on review of the new ATH-TWX9 Wireless Earbuds from Audio-Technica that are looking to take on the latest pro-grade Apple AirPods Pro 2. And be sure to swing by our recent roundup of the best true wireless earbuds from brands like Anker, Sennheiser, Sony, Beyerdynamic, and more for a better idea of what’s out there across a series of price ranges.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Your Ears Never Had It So Good: Galaxy Buds2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears.Compatible phone models:Samsung

Tune Out Noises, Tune In Voices: Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment

Feels Good While Looking Good: Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable, low profile design that’s 10% smaller and lighter than Galaxy Buds Plus; You may get to the end of your playlist before you remember you’re wearing them at all

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!